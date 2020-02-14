Writers to meet for networking session in Alton

× Expand writing

The fourth Writers of the Riverbend Mix and Mingle will be 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday, April 18 ,in the hallway of Maeva’s Coffee, 1320 Milton Road in Alton. The event is free and open to the public.

Are you a book lover yourself? Come support local authors and discover what works are being created in your community! Meet people behind stories written right here in the rRverbend and connect with others who share your love of reading. This free event is perfect for browsing and picking up new books to add to your reading list.

Local novelists, poets, wordsmiths, editors, designers, illustrators, publishers, creators, and book lovers are invited to an afternoon of creative networking and coffee. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for space to display and sell their work — as well as complimentary coffee or tea.

To learn more or reserve a space, visit www.sarahjdhuephotos.com/writers-of-the-riverbend.

