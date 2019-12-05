Yanda Log Cabin to host holiday celebration Sunday

× Expand Yanda Log Cabin

The Yanda Log Cabin, 148 Main St. in Glen Carbon, will host its annual Cabin Christmas event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting the cabin to hear from all the children and have their photo taken. There will be cookies and refreshments for visitors to enjoy.

Nancy Lippincott and Charles Pool will provide holiday music to entertain everyone while you are waiting for a chance to talk to Santa or simply catching up with old and new friends.

The fireplace will be lit, garland hung on the porch, and a tree decorated with ornaments.

Guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Glen-Ed Pantry. Items that are still needed for their Christmas food boxes are boxed mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, and canned sweet potatoes. Other non-perishable food is also appreciated.

