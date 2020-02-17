Yoga teacher training available in Alton

× Expand yoga

Do you have a passion for yoga that you want to share with others? Do you want to deepen your personal practice or move forward on your spiritual path?

The Yoga Connection and West East Yoga, St. Louis’s oldest yoga school, are once again partnering in Alton to provide a 200-hour yoga teacher training program. This 9-month program begins March 13; students graduate in November. The Yoga Alliance-compliance program is rooted in foundational teachings of anatomy, alignment, philosophy, ethics and more.

West East Yoga was founded by Dr. Jaime Sanchez, who has been teaching yoga for decades; The Yoga Connection is an established studio managed by a graduate of West-East Yoga.

Training will be at The Yoga Connection at Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Drive in Alton. Call (618) 467-8827 for more information or visit theyogaconnection.me/yoga-teacher-certification to apply and download an FAQ sheet.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter