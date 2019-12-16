× Expand Gent Funeral Home director qualifies for professional recertification

Christopher E. Wooldridge, a funeral director with Gent Funeral Home in Alton, has qualified for recertification as a certified funeral service practitioner by the Academy of Funeral Service Practice. He is a lifetime member of the academy.

A select few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care. This achievement is especially notable because Wooldridge has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass the funeral service licensing board’s requirements. He has committed to a program of lifelong learning to serve the community with the level of excellence expected of a certified funeral service practitioner.

Since its 1976 founding, the academy’s goals have been to recognize practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth, to raise and improve the standards of funeral service, and to encourage practitioners to make continuing education a lifelong process.

To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify. Credits are awarded by the academy for work leading to personal and professional growth on four areas: academic activities, professional activities, career review, and community and civic activities.

