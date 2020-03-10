GIRLS TENNIS: Redbirds net academic honors again

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton girls tennis team received an IHSA team academic award for the fourth straight year.

For the fourth year in a row, the Alton High School girls’ tennis team earned a team academic award from the Illinois High School Association.

Varsity teams with an unweighted team grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible for the honor. The AHS girls tennis team had an unweighted GPA of 3.61.

In addition to the team academic award, the Redbirds had six players named to the Southwestern Conference all-academic team -- Lydia Criveau, Ainsley Fortschneider, Nikki Lowe, Paige Rockholm, Maddie Saenz and Val Walters.

Saenz, Lowe and Abby Scyoc were named Illinois State Scholars for the 2019-20 school year.

Anna Brady, Giulia Gherardi, Eeva Janhunen, Anna Kane, Isabella Kane, Kathryn Saenz, Anna Sommerhoff, Lydia Taul, and Kaija Ufert make up the rest of the Redbirds’ varsity.