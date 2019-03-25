Godfrey railroad crossing to close tonight

Godfrey officials are advising residents that Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close the Tolle Lane crossing for maintenance work on Monday.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising residents and motorists to plan for temporary detours. The crossing will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday; afterward, the crossing will be opened to traffic.

First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.