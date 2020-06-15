IDOT'S Life or Death Illinois campaign underway

× Expand photo by versageek, via Flickr No one was seriously injured in this crash in Madison, Conn.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has launched its next phase of Life or Death Illinois, keeping the focus of its successful multimedia safety campaign on the real stories of people who have lost their lives on Illinois roads. Throughout the year, Life or Death Illinois is spotlighting the impacts on the families left behind.

"Every death on our roads means someone's parent, child, sister or brother is no longer here," Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. "The choices we make in our travels truly have life-or-death consequences. Hearing from these brave survivors will help us drive the number of traffic fatalities to the only acceptable number: zero."

Through interviews and non-scripted dialogue, Life or Death Illinois tells of laughter, joy and, ultimately, loss that could have been avoided if smarter decisions were made behind the wheel. The campaign is running on various media, including digital billboards, social media and online platforms, as well as traditional radio and TV. This year, longer-form video narratives also are available.

Additional information is available at lifeordeathillinois.com, where the public can sign up to follow the campaign on social media and share stories of lives lost.

Life or Death Illinois debuted in 2018 as the first comprehensive approach by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seat-belt use, work zones, and impaired and distracted driving.

According to provisional data, 1,009 people died on Illinois roads in 2019, a decrease of 26 from 2018. This year, there have been 370 fatalities, based on preliminary statistics through June 11.

Life or Death Illinois is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

