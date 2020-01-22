Kathleen Tierney earns Oiler of the Month award

× Expand Tierney

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

A senior student is selected each month by members of EA-WR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year. January’s winner is Kathleen Tierney. She is involved with volleyball, basketball, track, student council, Big Sisters, Spirit Club, Rotary International Club and National Honor Society. She has achieved Gold Level Renaissance for maintaining a GPA of 4.0 or higher as well as an award for Top Oiler. She has also volunteered with 50-plus hours of community service along with tutoring math on her off time.

After graduation, she plans to attend Illinois State University to major in bilingual-bicultural elementary education.

