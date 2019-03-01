Menopause Mania — The Prequel at AMH on March 27

Turner

Before menopause arrives, there is a tricky time in a woman’s life referred to as peri-menopause. This transitional phase can be confusing and may present with a variety of symptoms.

To confront these symptoms, Alton Memorial Hospital will host Menopause Mania at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in the AMH café meeting rooms. The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Geoffrey Turner, the hospital’s chief of OB/GYN.

“There is a common medicine that can solve a variety of peri-menopausal problems, from irregular periods, to ovarian cysts, and it even prevents uterus and ovary cancer,” Turner said. “Sound interesting? Come and find out all about the gynecologist’s best friend.”

Menopause Mania will also feature refreshments and giveaways, plus coupons to shop at Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the AMH gift shop). Valet service will be offered for visitors at the valet entrance of the hospital’s Duncan Wing.

For more information or to register, call (800) 392-0936.

