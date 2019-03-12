Mourners pay respects to Capt. Jake Ringering

photo by Dan Cruz
WHAT: Services for fallen Godfrey Fire Protection District Capt. Jake Ringering
WHEN: March 11
WHERE: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton
WHY: Hundreds of firefighters, some local, some from other parts of the country including Boston and New York City, joined the local community, along with friends and loved ones, for the visitation service of Jake Ringering. Lines formed well before the 2 p.m. start time, as mourners gathered to pay their respects. Fire districts from other areas manned area stations so firefighters could attend the visitation as well as the funeral the following day.