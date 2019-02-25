‘80s-themed trivia night to benefit Caritas Family Solutions

Caritas Family Solutions will hold its fifth annual Trivia Night on Friday, March 8, at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton. The event raises awareness of, and funding for, essential services Caritas provides to build well-being in the community.

This year’s trivia night has a “back to the ‘80s” theme, so guests are encouraged to dress in their best ‘80s fashion.

“Our annual trivia night is a fun way for the community to support the work we do as an organization,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Huelsmann said. “Without the help of community support, we wouldn’t be able to completely fulfill our mission to help people improve their emotional health and reach their full potential.”

Paid reservations are required for this event. Tables are $160 each and accommodate teams of up to eight players. (After Feb. 25, tables are $200 each.) Soda and draft beer (for those 21 and older) is included. A full cash bar is available. Outside snacks are welcome. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first of 10 trivia rounds begins at 7 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and raffles for a chance to win.

For more information or to make reservations, contact Samantha Lappe at (618) 213-8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org.

Table and round sponsorships are available. Visit caritasfamilysolutions.org/trivia for sponsorship information.

Proceeds will benefit services provided by the Caritas Family Solutions regional office in East Alton, which include adoption, foster care, counseling, and independent living arrangements for developmentally disabled adults.

