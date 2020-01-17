‘We live because you give’

× Expand photo by Frank Prager 5As Thrift Shop managers Donna Phillips and Monica Harris show some of the clothing available at the store.

While many animal shelters have trended toward reducing the euthanization of animals to control stray and unwanted populations, 5As Animal Shelter in Godfrey has been a no-kill animal shelter since it started operating 63 years ago. Its mission statement from day one has been to “provide shelter and care for homeless and abandoned animals in the Riverbend area.”

Chartered and incorporated as an affiliate of the Illinois Federation of Humane Societies and the American Humane Association, the nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is funded solely through donations and grants. A key source of donations is provided through the business generated by the 5As Thrift Shop.

The shop moved a year and a half ago to a new location in North Alton. The clean, spacious, well-organized resale shop carries one-of-a-kind household items, jewelry, clothing, children’s items, books, movies, furniture and more.

Carol Metzler, president of the 5As board of directors, says volunteers run the shop.

“We have wonderful volunteers,” she emphasizes.

The thrift shop was formerly in Wood River. Metzler works as a Realtor for Paul Lauschke Real Estate and was instrumental in working with the organization in finding and acquiring the new location. She says she has been involved with 5As for years.

Metzler says all of the proceeds from the thrift shop go to support the animal shelter in Godfrey.

“Donations here have been phenomenal, and everything we do is in support of taking care of the animals,” she says.

She points out 350-400 dogs and cats are adopted out of the Godfrey shelter each year.

The thrift shop is managed by volunteers Donna Phillips and Monica Harris. Seven volunteers run the store.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” Harris says. “It’s a happy place, it’s a fun place and it’s hard work.”

Phillips says the store is known for being a friendly place to shop.

“We have a lot of repeat customers and have made a lot of friends,” she says. “We try to learn their first names and find out the types of things they are looking for.”

The shop has a wide selection of all types of clothing.

“It’s not just for women,” Metzler says. “Men come in to shop regularly, also.”

The selection of books, movies and toys appeals to all genders and all ages.

The store carries a variety of furniture ranging from cabinets and tables to chairs and home decor.

“Our items are constantly changing,” Metzler says.

“There is something new every time you come in,” Phillips adds.

5As Thrift Shop, 2600 State St., Suite W, in Alton, can be reached at (618) 254-0635. Hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone interested in dropping off donations of used items can call or stop by during normal business hours.

Harris says the donor thank-you cards sum up the purpose behind the shop. The motto on the card speaks for the animals pictured on it: “We live because you give.”

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Volunteers support and run the shop.