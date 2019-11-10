“A Twisted Christmas Carol” to highlight holidays at Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater will present the world premier of playwright Phil Olson’s newest comedy, “A Twisted Christmas Carol,” with seven performances Dec. 6-15.

The theater group has previously produced a complimentary pair of Olson’s homespun holiday shows in “A Nice Family Gathering” (just optioned for a movie) and “A Nice Family Christmas” (both shows received numerous Theater Mask Award nominations). ALT Executive Director Lee Cox and Artistic Director Kevin Frakes have reached out and established a rapport with the author, who originally hailed from Minnesota (Cox’s frequent travel destination to see family). Olson has since relocated to the West Coast, has written 11 frequently produced plays, and is set to direct a play himself back in Minnesota in mid-December. Cox and Frakes invited him to fly into St. Louis for opening weekend of “A Twisted Christmas Carol” — and he agreed.

The current holiday show features Frakes, Brant McCance, Loftin Woodiel, Mary Crank and Kim Hillman; three of the five veteran performers have appeared in Olson’s shows before and Director Lee Cox is glad for that foundation given the very tight rehearsal schedule and the need for the actor’s experience with physical comedy and rapid-fire delivery.

“Learning 101 pages of dialogue in 21 days is not the easiest thing to do for any actor, but this cast loves working with each other and loves screwball comedies and the chance to be wacky and have some fun together,” Cox said.

Indeed, Frakes directed ALT’s earlier Olson productions and was the recipient of “A Twisted Christmas Carol” in its earliest form. When Cox read the script, she felt Olson and Frakes had really bonded because the central character of the play, Buford Johnson, has so much in common with Frakes — so she asked the production team to switch things up a bit and allow her to direct her cohorts, who have a ready-made affinity for these funny guys depicted in the script.

It’s Christmas Eve in a small West Texas town and cantankerous barbecue joint owner (Frakes/Johnson) gets in an argument with his wife, Darla (Mary Crank) and tells her he’s skipping Christmas. He storms out of the restaurant, goes four-wheeling in his pick-up, gets hit by a twister, rolls his truck and goes into a coma. He comes back in his dream where’s he’s visited by ex-business partner, Hank Walker (Woodiel), who plays the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future. Hank takes Bufford (Scrooge) on a journey similar to that in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” only Texas-style.

Cox says she has always done Christmas in a big way and a Texas take on things suits her just fine, even as she readies to start directing “Inherit The Wind” as soon as the December show closes.

“I love to stretch as a director and I love to give really good actors the opportunity to shine once in a while, even as I involve new and upcoming talents in ALT’s shows,” she said.

Newer ALT talents Jake Tenberge, Logan Elliott, Kyra Durie, Helen Marmino and others will be helping out backstage — and the e11 cast members of Olson’s former productions will all be asked to join the opening night party at the theater’s local hangout (Applebee’s) on opening night.

Tickets are available by calling (618) 462-3205 or the website.