1st MidAmerica Credit Union awards $5,000 to scholarship winners

× Expand Kate Weber, 2019 Metro East Lutheran High School graduate, and 1st MidAmerica Credit Union President and CEO Alan Meyer

1st MidAmerica Credit Union awarded five $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates Kate Weber, Hannah Macias, Megan Jones, Shawn McKee and Kaylee Klaustermeier.

Weber, a graduate of Metro East Lutheran High School, plans to attend Missouri State University to pursue a degree in psychology. Macias, a graduate of Alton High School, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale and earn a degree in biology. Jones, a graduate of Granite City High School, plans to earn her doctor of optometry at University of Missouri St. Louis. McKee, an East Alton-Wood River High School graduate, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to earn a degree in nursing. Klaustermeier, a graduate of Civic Memorial High School, plans to attend University of Missouri to study chemistry.

× Expand Meyer and 2019 Alton High School graduate Hannah Macias

× Expand Meyer and 2019 Granite City High School graduate Megan Jones

× Expand 2019 East Alton-Wood River High School graduate Shawn McKee and Meyer