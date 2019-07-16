1st MidAmerica Credit Union awards $5,000 to scholarship winners

Kate Weber, 2019 Metro East Lutheran High School graduate, and 1st MidAmerica Credit Union President and CEO Alan Meyer
1st MidAmerica Credit Union awarded five $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates Kate Weber, Hannah Macias, Megan Jones, Shawn McKee and Kaylee Klaustermeier.
Weber, a graduate of Metro East Lutheran High School, plans to attend Missouri State University to pursue a degree in psychology. Macias, a graduate of Alton High School, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale and earn a degree in biology. Jones, a graduate of Granite City High School, plans to earn her doctor of optometry at University of Missouri St. Louis. McKee, an East Alton-Wood River High School graduate, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to earn a degree in nursing. Klaustermeier, a graduate of Civic Memorial High School, plans to attend University of Missouri to study chemistry.
Meyer and 2019 Alton High School graduate Hannah Macias
Meyer and 2019 Granite City High School graduate Megan Jones
2019 East Alton-Wood River High School graduate Shawn McKee and Meyer
2019 Civic Memorial High School graduate Kaylee Klaustermeier and 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Community Relations Coordinator Alicia Lignoul