1st MidAmerica Credit Union delivers $20,000 in grant funds

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union delivered $20,000 in grant funds to community organizations and businesses in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.

The bank made grant money available to member financial institutions to help relieve the impact of COVID-19 in their communities.

“We jumped at the opportunity to funnel money into our local communities,” said Amber Scott, vice president of marketing at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

The 1st MidAmerica team submitted the grant requests and was able to send out checks to 14 organizations. Phone discussions with the recipients mirrored the humble and grateful attitudes of the local owners, directors, and volunteers that will make the most of the grants.

“We have watched businesses like Sammi’s Sandwiches feed people who have lost their jobs and organizations like Senior Services Plus increase their meal deliveries to seniors,” Scott said. “Through these grants, we were able to support nonprofits that are helping to feed local residents in need, as well as businesses that are choosing to use their time and talent to impact our communities positively.”

It was through local news stories that the credit union team became aware of the work happening at businesses like Alterations by Barb and Morrison’s Irish Pub. They were also aware that many of the local food pantries were inundated with requests from residents in need. In its letters to the beneficiaries, the credit union expressed its team’s appreciation and encouraged the organizations to continue their outreach.

Grant recipients included Senior Services Plus, Sammi’s Sandwiches and Norbs, the Family Treehouse (TWIGS), Glen-Ed Pantry, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Soup N Share Outreach Program, Northeast Community Fund, Alterations by Barb, Operation Blessing, Crisis Food Center, Joe’s Pizza, Community Hope Center, Salvation Army-Jersey County Extension, and the Illinois Credit Union Foundation.

