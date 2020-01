× Expand Scholarships

1st MidAmerica Credit Union will award five $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors in May.

Applications are available at any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union branch location, in area high school guidance departments, or at 1stMidAmerica.org. Applications are due Tuesday, March 31.

More than 52 youths have benefited from the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union scholarships, which were introduced in 2005. Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees or other educational expenses.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter