5K run to raise funds for fallen officer memorial

The Wood River Police Department is hosting a 5K run to raise funds for a statue commemorating the department’s fallen police officers. The inaugural Foot Pursuit 5K and Fun Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Belk Park, 880 Belk Park Road in Wood River.

Police Chief Brad Wells said response to the event has been good: there are already about 100 participants registered the first week of August.

“We’re hoping for a last-minute push to get as many people registered as possible,” he said. “We’re hoping it is successful enough that we can have it every year.”

Wells said the memorial statue will cost about $15,000 and run proceeds will be put toward that goal. Plans call for the statue to be placed in front of the police department building. He explained it will pay tribute to officers in the department who lost their lives in the line of duty. Chief of Police Samuel Thompson died Dec. 6, 1912, and Village Marshall John Phipps died Jan. 25, 1916.

The run will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Registration is $35 and can be completed online at register.chronotrack.com/r/50314. Event day registration will be available on site until 7:30 a.m.

All registrants will receive a t-shirt and goodie bag. Award medals will be presented to race winners in each division. Wells pointed out you do not need to be a runner to participate.

“You can walk the course if you would like,” he said. “It is a flat course and is all paved.”

The course will circle the park around the lake. Fire-N-Smoke barbecue, as well as drinks and music, will be available after the event for anyone who wants to come out and make a full day of it.

A corn hole bags tournament will follow the run.

“The teams will be created using a blind drawing, so you don’t have to worry about a bunch of experts coming in and winning the tournament,” Wells said. “The teams will be evenly divided.”

Prizes will be awarded for first- through third-place winners in the tournament. The entry fee for the tournament is $20.

A separate t-shirt related to the Wood River Police Department will be on sale the day of the race. In addition, Freer Auto Body has donated a Kidtrax 12-volt Dodge pursuit children’s ride-on police car. Raffle tickets for the car will be available for purchase on site the day of the race. The raffle drawing will take place that same day.

For more information, contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

