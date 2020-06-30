Arch tram rides to resume

× Expand St. Louis Arch

Following health officials' guidance, Gateway Arch National Park is increasing recreational access to the Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie experiences. The National Park Service is working with public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, Gateway Arch National Park will reopen access to:

Tram Ride to the Top

Documentary Movie

Outdoor National Park Service programming

Outdoor spaces at Gateway Arch National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance. In addition, the following spaces that reopened in Phase I continue to be available:

Arch Visitor Center

Museum at the Gateway Arch

The Arch Store

The Arch Cafe

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed:

Old Courthouse

“The Tram Ride to the Top is one of the most unique experiences in the world,” said Pam Sanfilippo of Gateway Arch National Park. “We are keeping the health and safety of our visitors and employees our highest priority as we reopen visitor access to it and the Documentary Movie safely and responsibly. With those precautions in mind, we look forward to welcoming the public back to experience all Gateway Arch National Park has to offer."

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Gateway Arch National Park, the operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored.

While certain areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. The public should follow local health orders, practice leave no trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Park staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

In addition to previously announced health and safety protocols (outlined at nps.gov/jeff) the national park has made the following modifications to the Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie and outdoor programming. These modifications are subject to updates in later phases.

Tram Ride to the Top

Bi-State Development, which operates the tram, requires face coverings for tram riders ages 9 and up.

Disposable face coverings can be purchased for $1 at The Arch Store.

Guests with preexisting health conditions unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt.

Significantly reduced capacity throughout tram ride experience.

Floor markers and signage to encourage social distancing.

Tram cars and observation deck windows assigned by family/group.

Solo visitors will be assigned their own tram car and windows.

In order to maintain directional flow and ensure one way in/one way out of the observation deck, one tram will transport visitors to the top, while the other tram will transport visitors to the ground level.

Time limit in Arch observation deck (no more than 10 minutes).

Plastic coverings below observation deck windows.

Plexiglas barriers between grouped observation windows.

Periodic disinfecting and sanitization of tram car surfaces, seats and handrails as well as surfaces and windows in the observation desk.

Documentary Movie

Significantly reduced capacity in the theater.

Rows closed to ensure social distancing.

Reminders to follow health and safety guidelines.

Increased disinfecting and sanitizing of surfaces and handrails.

Outdoor Programming

Free 30-minute ranger-led walking tours offered daily at 10:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., starting at the Arch west entrance plaza (weather permitting).

Tour reservations are strongly encouraged by calling (877) 982-1410.

Park rangers will use a portable audio system to allow social distancing.

Information on other programs, including ranger-led riverboat cruises and park grounds runs, can be found at nps.gov/jeff.

TICKETS

Free timed ticket reservations are required to enter the Arch facility. Ticketing for Arch entry is a temporary measure until the park becomes fully operational. Reservations should be made at gatewayarch.com or by calling (877) 982-1410.

Tickets for the Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie are also required and can be purchased online or by phone beginning at noon Monday, July 6.

For individuals needing assistance with making reservations, contact the call center at (877) 982-1410 or staff members will be able to assist in the west entrance plaza in front of the Arch Visitor Center during facility hours of operation.

Note: Tickets are subject to availability, based on reduced facility capacity. It is strongly recommended to reserve your tickets in advance online or by phone to secure entry to the Arch.

VISITOR REMINDERS

Visitors must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only, providing opportunities for photo ops with the Arch structure and direct access to the park grounds.

The Arch Visitor Center and Museum at the Gateway Arch are free to visit.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on nps.gov/jeff and social media channels (@GatewayArchNPS). Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus.

