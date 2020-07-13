Centerstone schedules more parent support meetings

Centerstone will host two Parent Peers Empowering Parents meetings via video/telephone providing support, education and inspiration for parents.

All parents are welcome to attend one or both of the following meetings from 6-8 p.m.:

Grief Connections: Tuesday, July 28

Speaker Melissa Flint received both her masters and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology from The Arizona School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University. Flint serves as a tenured associate professor in the Clinical Psychology Program at Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz. Her primary area of interest is grief and loss, particularly working with families who have experienced the death of their child/children. Other specialty areas include trauma/abuse and depression. She also has a special interest in Marfan syndrome and related disorders with a focus on improving the quality of life following diagnosis. Flint serves as the chair of the Area Agency on Aging DOVE’S Program Board of Directors (serving older adults who are survivors of domestic abuse) as well the chair of the Advisory Board of Directors for the MISS Foundation (serving families who have experienced the death of a child). She also serves as a member of the Marfan Foundation’s Quality of Life Expert Panel.

Please join by either:

Visiting centerstone.zoom.us/j/

Calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following Meeting ID: 938 7405 3251

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Behavior Basics

Speaker: Amanda Ripley has managed challenging behaviors across the age span since 2005. She graduated with her masters in behavior analysis and therapy from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She subsequently worked in multiple states providing applied behavior analysis services. She has presented workshops and trainings across the human services field including aging, developmental disabilities, schools, state-operated facilities, and crisis intervention teams.

Please join by either:

Visiting centerstone.zoom.us/j/

Calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following Meeting ID: 958 1392 3863.

These meetings started earlier this year to provide support, education and inspiration for parents. While the meetings usually take place in person throughout the region, they are now happening via video/telephone during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aim of the group is to empower parents, to allow them to be heard and to provide parent peer support,” said Niki Grajewski, clinical manager at Centerstone.

Centerstone received a $2.1 million, six-year grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation to improve the mental health of children and communities throughout Southern Illinois. This program was created as a result of the grant.

“Among the goals of this ILCHF-funded programs are to improve parental engagement, decrease caregiver stress, and increase peer-provided services in our project area,” Grajewski said. “PPEP will be provided mostly by parent peer supporters, parents with experience navigating the mental health system. They will support, inform and help parents build their own capacity for supporting their families.

“We wanted to provide multiple options in several communities to make it easy for parents to get involved and decrease transportation barriers,” Grajewski said.

All parents in Southern Illinois are welcome. There is no fee to join and no commitment required to participate.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Brandy Moore at (618) 457-6703, ext. 7772, or brandy.moore@centerstone.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter