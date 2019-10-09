First responders take to the ice for fundraiser

When one (or four) of their own falls, Metro East first responders step up.

Area police officers, firefighters and other supporters will gather as the Metro East First Responders hockey team to take on the Wood River Hockey Alumni in a friendly game of ice hockey Saturday, Oct. 12, at the East Alton Ice Arena. This game will be played to honor the sacrifices and raise funds for the families of fallen Godfrey firefighter and Wood River hockey alumnus Jake Ringering, as well as injured Godfrey and Bethalto firefighters Luke Werner, Brian Buhs and Alex Ocepek.

Tickets to attend the game are $10, and can be purchased in advance at the East Alton Ice Arena, 631 Lewis and Clark Blvd. in East Alton, or at the door until sold out.

The puck will drop at 1:30 p.m. following a moment of recognition for every firefighter injured or killed in the line of duty in a Bethalto fire in March of this year. The Metro East First Responders hockey team will present a jersey to the family of Jake Ringering, and the ceremonial puck drop will be conducted by the injured firefighters in attendance. Following the game, the Wood River Hockey Association will retire number 29, the number worn by Ringering during his high school hockey career.

Commemorative pucks will be available featuring event details and the logo of the event title sponsor, Gori Law Firm. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in additional fundraising events such as a Chuck-a-Puck contest and raffles of donated items to include sporting event tickets, Zamboni rides and signed Blues memorabilia.

The ice time for the game was donated by the East Alton Ice Arena, and coordination of the event was completed by local officer and firefighter volunteers as well as arena staff. One Alton officer, Zach Dellamano, teamed up with East Alton Ice Arena’s Larry Thatcher and Katie McKeon to bring the event to life.

This is not the first charity game played by the Metro East First Responders Team, having played to raise funds for the families of fallen Illinois State Trooper Kyle Deatherage and fallen Medora Fire Chief Kenneth Lehr, as well as other local charity organizations.

When asked about why the Metro East First Responders play to raise funds for various causes, Dellamano said, “Playing in games like this is important because it gives our team a purpose. We can provide support for our first responder brothers and sisters while entertaining a crowd who also wants to support the cause. Helping others, while playing a game we love, makes it even more fun for us to play.”

Private donations can be made by check to the Metro East First Responders and delivered to the ice arena by 1 p.m. Oct. 12.

For more information, call Larry or Katie at (618) 254-7465.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter