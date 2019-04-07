Flood-closed roads to reopen in Alton and Grafton

Area roads closed because of flooding are slated to reopen Monday afternoon, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The roads include:

Illinois 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton

Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 to Williams Street in Alton

Continuing closures include:

Brussels Ferry

Southbound traffic on U.S. 67 at the Clark Bridge, near West Alton, continues to be shifted to the northbound lanes

Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Stump Lake Road in Grafton

As the rivers recede, the department plans to conduct debris removal plus inspections of culverts and roads that could be positioned to be reopened and allow safe passage. IDO asks motorists to be alert for equipment and workers on these road segments so this effort can be completed in a timely and safe manner.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

The department’s website has the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter