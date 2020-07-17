Granite City police: Autistic teen is found

Gabriel T. Johnson

The Granite City Police Department reported Thursday night that an autistic Granite City teenager was found and is safe.

Police had been searching for Gabriel T. Johnson, 15, after his mother reported he left their residence in the 2100 block of Delmar Avenue on Wednesday night and failed to return.

"The Granite City Police Department has no comment on the direct circumstances surrounding the location of Johnson, nor will we divulge where he was located at," a press release states. "We would, however, like to take this opportunity to thank our community and the local media for their help in locating this young man and aiding in his safe return."

