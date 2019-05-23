Great River Road closed again from Alton to Grafton

× Expand A view from the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on May 8, 2019, looking northeast toward Alton

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closing of Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 in Alton to Illinois 16 in Jersey County because flooding.

Continuing flood-related road and facility closures include Brussels Ferry and southbound U.S. 67 in West Alton, Mo. (two-way traffic is established on the northbound lanes).

The National Weather Service forecasts the river to crest at 35.3 feet early Monday morning. The stage was 31.38 feet Thursday morning, about 10 feet above flood stage. The historic crest for Alton is 42.72 feet on Aug. 1, 1993.

For more information, visit idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures or apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.

