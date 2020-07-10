Heat wave forecast changes time for Godfrey COVID-19 testing

× Expand U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs Staff Sgt. Asa Stansbury, 75th Medical Group, swabs an airman for COVID-19 during a medical screening May 15 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra wants to remind residents that the Madison County Health Department will be coming to Godfrey next week to conduct “drive-through” COVID-19 testing.

The testing unit will be set up on the parking lot of the sheriff’s substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind Village Hall at 6810 Godfrey Road. Testing will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, July 14. All vehicles must enter the substation lot from Lars Hoffman.

The center turn lane of Lars Hoffman will be used as a “vehicle waiting lane,” as cars are directed to pull in by testing staff. (See map for route path). Previous mobile unit testing was a walk-up type system. However, concerns of people waiting to get the tests being subject to heat illness from the expected heat wave next week has prompted officials to allow drive-up testing so residents can remain in their air-conditioned vehicles while waiting. Sichra also stated that after speaking with Madison County Health Department representatives, that they are looking forward to coordinating more drive-through testing events in Godfrey over the next several months.

The Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE-Nursing, Lewis and Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure vulnerable and disparate populations are connected with community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County.

Testing process

This is a drive-up test, face coverings are still required.

This test is open to the public. No appointment is needed and there is no out-of-pocket expense.

Bring photo ID and health insurance card if you have one.

Testing available to adults and children older than 6 months of age.

Testing is done using a shallow nose swab, not a deep swab of the nose and throat. This means the test is not uncomfortable.

Results are obtained within 48-72 hours.

Testers are from SIU School of Medicine/SIUE-Nursing or SIHF Healthcare and have partnered with the Madison County Health Department and Lewis and Clark Community College.

For questions about the testing, visit the Madison County Health Department website.

