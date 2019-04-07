Illinois RiverWatch offering training for volunteer stream monitors

× Expand RiverWatch citizen scientists conduct stream quality testing at Sugar Creek in Champaign County, Ill.

The Illinois RiverWatch Network is offering Illinois citizens and educators the chance to train to become citizen scientists and join the network of volunteers throughout the state who monitor water quality of Illinois streams.

A series of RiverWatch volunteer training workshops are set for this spring and summer. A workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in Alton, combining both lecture and classroom time with field training in a stream.

Registration is $50 per person for most workshops and must be paid in advance of the workshop. Children accompanied by an adult and Illinois 4-H leaders can register for free.

“Our rivers and streams are some of the most important natural resources we have, providing clean drinking water, pollution reduction and wildlife habitat, while also playing a vital role in many sectors of the economy,” RiverWatch Coordinator Charlie Blake said. “The scientific monitoring of our streams is important to safeguard the future of Illinois rivers and streams.”

RiverWatch is a statewide partnership of organizations and individuals working to protect Illinois streams and waterways. Established in 1995 as a sub-program of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Eco Watch Network, RiverWatch certified volunteers, called citizen scientists, examine indicators like stream habitats and macroinvertebrate (stream bug) communities to provide reliable water quality data that can be used by scientists to determine how the conditions of streams are changing over time.

“While there are government agencies devoted to stream monitoring, resources are limited to monitor all streams regularly,” Blake said. “This is why RiverWatch citizen scientists are so important – they provide reliable scientific data on stream health where none previously existed and also can provide broader watershed perspectives on the quality of Illinois streams.”

RiverWatch and Stream Discovery are programs of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, a partnership between Lewis and Clark Community College, the University of Illinois and the Illinois Natural History Survey.

Since its founding in 1995, more than 2,000 individuals have received certification through RiverWatch, and more than 800 stream sites have been surveyed.

To register for a workshop, contact Blake at (618) 468-2784 or cablake@lc.edu. For more information about RiverWatch Citizen Science, or to register for a workshop online, visit www.ngrrec.org/Riverwatch.

