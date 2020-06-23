Madison County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Tuesday reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The county's totals stand at 829 confirmed cases, 67 deaths, and 499 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 601 new confirmed cases and 38 additional confirmed deaths. (note: these numbers do not include Madison County)

Boone County - 1male 60s

Cook County - 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 2 females 100+

DuPage County - 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Jefferson County - 1 male 70s

Kane County - 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County - 1 female 60s

Kendall County - 1 male 90s

Lake County - 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s

Macon County - 1 male 80s

McHenry County - 1 female 80s

St. Clair County - 1 female 60s

Will County - 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County - 1 female 50s

IDPH is reporting a total of 137,825 cases, including 6,707 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,507 specimens for a total of 1,399,510. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 16-June 22 is 2 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today's numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

