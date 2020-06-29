Madison County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Monday reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The county's totals stand at 931 confirmed cases, 68 deaths, and 540 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 738 new confirmed cases and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 142,461 cases, including 6,902 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,918 specimens for a total of 1,571,896. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 22-28 is 2.7 percent.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed; therefore, numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

