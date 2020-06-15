Madison County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Sunday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The county's totals stand at 715 confirmed cases, 65 deaths, and 464 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The IDPH today announced 672 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s.

DuPage County: 1 male 80s.

Kane County: 1 male 50s.

Will County: 1 male 60s.

IDPH is reporting a total of 132,543 cases, including 6,308 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,040 specimens for a total of 1,190,985. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7–13 is 3 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

