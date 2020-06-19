Madison County reports 23 additional COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Friday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The county's totals stand at 790 confirmed cases, 66 deaths, and 491 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 692 new confirmed cases and 44 additional confirmed deaths.

Champaign County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 unknown 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

IDPH is reporting a total of 135,470 cases, including 6,580 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,171 specimens for a total of 1,311,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 12-June 18 is 3 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed; therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

