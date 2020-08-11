Madison County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Monday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The county's totals stand at 2,608 confirmed cases, 77 deaths, and 1,151 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard. The health department's Facebook page also offers an age-based breakdown of new cases.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,319 new confirmed cases and 1 additional death.

IDPH is reporting a total of 195,399 cases, including 7,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,353 specimens for a total of 3,106,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 3-9 is 4.1 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

