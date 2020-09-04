Madison County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Thursday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases.

The department's running total during the pandemic is 4,164 cases, 101 deaths, and 1,878 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard. The health department's Facebook page also offers an age-based breakdown of new cases.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,360 new confirmed cases and 25 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 240,003 cases, including 8,115 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 27-Sept. 2 is 4.4 percent. As of last night, 1,620 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668.

IDPH on Thursday reported a slowdown in data processing that has affected its reporting of tests this week because of the large volume of testing in Illinois. Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way, the department stated in a press release.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

