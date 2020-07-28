Madison County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Tuesday reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The county's totals stand at 1,905 confirmed cases, 72 deaths, and 790 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard. The health department's Facebook page also offers an age-based breakdown of new cases.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,076 new confirmed cases and 30 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 21-27 is 3.8 percent. As of Monday night, 1,383 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

