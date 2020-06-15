Madison County reports woman's death from COVID-19

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

The Madison County Health Department on Monday reported one additional COVID-19 death, a woman in her 80s; and 14 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

The county's totals stand at 729 confirmed cases, 66 deaths, and 464 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 473 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 5 females 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 133,016 cases, including 6,326 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 8–14 is 3 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

