Madison County reports five additional COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Wednesday reported five new cases of COVID-19; its totals stand at 505 confirmed cases, 45 deaths, 95 hospitalized and 268 recovered.

More information is available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,388 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 147 additional deaths.

Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 7 females 60s, 19 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 10 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Grundy County: 1 unknown 90s

Kane County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

McDonough County: 1 female 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Woodford County: 1 female 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 100,418 cases, including 4,525 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,029 specimens for a total of 642,713. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 11-17, is 14 percent.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

