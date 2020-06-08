Madison County reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Sunday reported four new cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The county's totals stand at 640 confirmed cases, 65 deaths, and 426 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 867 new confirmed cases and 43 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 males 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Will: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 127,757 cases, including 5,904 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,700 specimens for a total of 1,042,774. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 31–June 6 is 5 percent.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed; therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. More information about COVID-19 can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

