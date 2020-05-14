Madison County reports largest one-day COVID-19 death toll

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

Madison County officials on Thursday announced the county's largest loss of life during the pandemic, reporting 4 more Madison County deaths: one woman in her 80s and three women in their 90s.

The county also is reporting 9 new cases — 7 women and 2 men. More information is available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,239 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 138 additional deaths.

Coles County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 4 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 10 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 females 90s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Kendall County: 2 females 80s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Lee County: 1 male 50s

McHenry County: 1 female 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

IDPH is reporting a total of 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, in 99 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,678 specimens for a total of 512,037. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17 percent

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed; therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

