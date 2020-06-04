Madison County reports seven new COVID-19 cases

The Madison County Health Department on Thursday reported seven new cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, and three more deaths.

The county's totals stand at 615 confirmed cases, 65 deaths, and 412 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 929 new cases and 116 deaths.

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Jo Daviess County: 1 male 50s

Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Kankakee County: 2 males 90s

Lake County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 2 males 70s

Macon County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

McDonough County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Union County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

IDPH is reporting a total of 124,759 cases, including 5,736 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,841 specimens for a total of 982,016. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 28–June 3 is 6 percent.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

