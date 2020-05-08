Madison County reports three more COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 2,887 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 130 additional deaths.

Madison County reported three new cases but no additional deaths since Thursday. The county has had 411 confirmed cases, 30 deaths, 81 hospitalized and 121 recovered.

Boone County: 1 female 90

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 14 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 8 males 90s, 1 unknown 90

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Grundy County: 1 male 70s

Jasper County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 80

LaSalle County: 1 female 40s

Macon County: 1 female 50s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 60s

Pope County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. IDPH is reporting a total of 73,760 cases, including 3,241 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 20,671 specimens for a total of 399,714.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter