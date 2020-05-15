Madison County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

Madison County on Friday announced the loss of two more Madison County lives to the COVID-19 pandemic: one woman in her 80s and one man in his 90s.

The county reported 14 new cases — 10 women and four men.

More information is available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,432 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 130 additional deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 40s

Cook County: 1 male youth, 2 males 30s, 2 females 40s, 4 males 40s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 3 unknown 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 female 70s

Rock Island: 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Union County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 90,369 cases, including 4,058 deaths, in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,565 specimens for a total of 538,602. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (positive tests) is 16 percent.

The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home is reporting the passing of a second resident with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 53 individuals at the home have contracted COVID-19, including two cases who have passed away.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

