Madison County reports woman's death from COVID-19

The Madison County Health Department on Monday reported a woman in her 70s as the latest death from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The county reported 11 additional cases Monday, making its totals 1,043 confirmed cases, 70 deaths, and 620 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard. The health department's Facebook page also offers an age-based breakdown of new cases.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 614 new confirmed cases and six additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 147,865 cases, including 7,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,134 specimens for a total of 1,782,840. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 29-July 5 is 2.6 percent.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

