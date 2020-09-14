Madison County sees 71 new COVID-19 cases

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

The Madison County Health Department on Sunday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases.

The department's running total during the pandemic is 4,903 cases, 2,439 active cases, 114 deaths, and 2,464 released cases. More information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard. The health department's Facebook page also offers an age-based breakdown of new cases.

Long-term care facilities data, updated weekly on Fridays, can be found at this Illinois Department of Public Health link: https://loom.ly/Zzbm3IU.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,462 new confirmed cases and 14 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 261,371 cases, including 8,309 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 6-12 is 3.7 percent. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,890 specimens for a total of 4,735,866.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today's numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter