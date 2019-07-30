"Somewhere for everyone to belong"

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz John and Jayne Simmons celebrate the ribbon cutting with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

According to Illinois' governor, you must have great leaders in any community for it to thrive. On Tuesday in Alton, he saw that in action.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state, regional and local government and business leaders joined Alton-based attorney John Simmons and his wife, Jayne, along with members of Simmons' new AltonWorks team, for a ribbon cutting of the project's new office, located at 601 East Broadway in Alton.

More than 200 people packed both rooms of the new offices, spilling out onto the sidewalk.

Simmons took Pritzker on a tour of the new facility, vocalizing his vision for a new downtown before the governor spoke a few words and cut the ribbon to the building.

Other area mayors were on hand, including East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, who both expressed their support to Alton's mayor and to AltonWorks for their efforts.

"This is a great partnership," Pritzker replied. "People who care about the area are the ones who make it succeed."

The new development company was created to spearhead the revitalization of downtown Alton in the hopes of building a foundation for new business, including retail shops, park space and local merchants.

"At AltonWorks, we believe we have a choice to self-determine our fate and develop innovative and actionable strategies with defined measures that can model approaches to 'reinvesting in community' across the region," John Simmons said.

The effort is projected to create millions of dollars in investment into Alton through private investors, joint venture partners, historic tax credits, and other state funding sources for projects including public infrastructure, transit connectivity, workforce development, business attraction and relocation, and broadband infrastructure.

"We hope Alton will serve as a process 'proof of concept' for replicable and scalable demonstration of our commitment to downstate revitalization," the company's mission statement says.

"I want to thank John and Jayne Simmons for sharing their vision," Pritzker said. "I very much want to be part of that vision. This is something we can do all across Southern and Central Illinois.

"Frankly, we should be doing this everywhere."

He also praised the local community for its involvement.

"It's the people of this city that really make it strong," he said.

On July 22, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton joined state Rep. Monica Bristow and Alton Mayor Brant Walker for the groundbreaking of a new community park next to Jacoby Arts Center on Broadway. Currently a parking lot, the proposed park will provide a location for outdoor JAC events as well as a safe play area and wedding destination.

Simmons has purchased multiple properties, including the building that currently houses LuciAnna's Pastries and will now be home to AltonWorks, along the Broadway corridor with plans to renovate and rebuild commercial property and green space.

The governor's visit to Alton wrapped up a day-long trip across Illinois, beginning with a stop at the Rockford Police Station in Rockford, Ill., to sign the Scott's Law package of legislation protecting law enforcement, first responders and road workers before touring Fairmount Park Racetrack in Collinsville and visiting Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.