Seeley

An Alton man relatives had reported missing has turned up safe, according to a Facebook post.

The public Facebook group Help Find Grant Seeley posted a message Wednesday night that the search was over and Seeley was unharmed.

At 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, the Alton Police Department initiated an investigation of a missing person. Seeley’s relatives last saw him at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his Alton residence.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter