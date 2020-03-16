Secretary of state closes driver services facilities through March 31

White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that all offices, including driver services facilities statewide, will be closed to the public because of the COVID-19 virus and the health and safety recommendations by experts endorsing social distancing efforts. The closures will take effect March 17-31.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule.

White also joins a growing list of states and industries calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to push back the Oct. 1 federal REAL ID deadline because of the impact COVID-19 is having on the general public and driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide.

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and driver services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” White said. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

White is reminding residents many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at cyberdriveillinois.com. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these online services, some of which include:

obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;

renewing a vehicle registration;

obtaining a driver record abstract;

renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program;

filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports;

customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact (312) 793-3722 or (217) 782-7065.

White stressed that the office will continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis. Expert advice, news and events involving the virus will influence the reopening date of offices and the driver services facilities.

“We will do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents,” White said. “This will, and must, be the guiding principle of our decision making.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter