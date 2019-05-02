Latest road closure: Great River Road from Alton to north of Pere Marquette

The latest flooding-related road closure is Illinois 100, better known as the Great River Road, from U.S. 67 in Alton to Illinois 16 in Jersey County, north of Pere Marquette State Park, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

High water also has closed southbound U.S. 67 at the Clark Bridge; two-way traffic has been routed to the northbound lanes.

These flooding-related road and facility closures continue: Illinois 100 through Grafton to Ski Lift Road and and Brussels Ferry.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East — as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

For more information, visit idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures or apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.

