Stuart joins forces with organizations for food drive

Stuart

To help food pantries stock up for the winter, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR), and the United Congregations of the Metro East will be collecting canned and nonperishable food items.

“Last year, I was able to partner with SOAR and other organizations to collect winter clothing items for the laid-off steelworkers and their families,” Stuart said. “Now that so many of them are back to work from the reopening of the blast furnace, SOAR and UCM are choosing to help all families in the Metro East by collecting donations of nonperishable and canned food items for the food pantries in the area, which I am proud to once again help collect these items.”

Those who wish to donate items can drop them off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 20 at Stuart’s constituent services office, 2105 Vandalia St. Unit 16 in Collinsville. Stuart will also be collecting donations from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at her Holiday Open House.

“It is important to remember to give back to those in need, especially as temperatures continue to drop,” Stuart said. “Please consider donating any nonperishable items you may have, and be sure to stop by my Holiday Open House.”

