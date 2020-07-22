Vintage Voices moves auditions to YWCA of Alton

× Expand Actor historians Emma Sargent, John Meehan and Loretta Williams rehearse at the Alton National Cemetery in preparation for the 2014 Vintage Voices tours, Voices of Courage and Conviction.

Because of storm damage at the Spaulding Club, Vintage Voices auditions will now be held Saturday, July 25, at YWCA Alton, 304 E. Third St. in Alton . Actors wanting to audition should arrive any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.

There will be auditions for 12 characters with these requirements.

White male – 1 (50+) and 2 teens

Black male – 1 (30s)

White female – 4 (30s-90s) and 1 teen

Black female – 1 (50+) and 1 (late teens)

Historian – 1 (any age)

"We have some great stories to tell, and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 25," Director Kerry Miller said.

Tentatively, there will be six rehearsals (first meet end of July, August for research, four to five in September, walk-through and five performances in October).

Vintage Voices will be in the Alton Cemetery at Fifth and Vine streets during the first two weekends in October: 3, 4, 10, 11. The hourlong walking tours will begin at noon all days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes.

Visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/, for more information, including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

For more information, email altonvintagevoices@yahoo.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter