A ‘fan-tache-tic’ event: Mustache March 4PD to return March 27

The Alton Police Department honor guard will present the colors during the event.

The fourth annual Mustache March 4PD event will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

The annual Mustache March 4PD event — an evening of food, drinks and music to raise funds for local police departments — will be 7 p.m. until midnight Friday, March 27, at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

Now in its fourth year, the popular event has raised about $135,000 since its inception and has grown every year. Last year alone, organizers sold 550 tickets and raised $65,000. Thirteen local police departments were the beneficiaries.

Tina Bennett and Steve Schwegel co-chair the activities. A committee of more than a dozen volunteers works to organize the affair.

Schwegel owns Alton Physical Therapy and came up with the original idea.

“I see a lot of police officers at my business and know what these guys go through,” he said. “They’re out there putting their lives on the line and it seems you only hear negative things about them on the news. I wanted to do something to show support for the work they do.”

The evening will include food and drinks from Bluff City Grill, music and dancing, speakers, door prizes and a mustache contest. The mustache contest includes both men and women who either grow or create a mustache. Mustaches are judged in categories such as Most Creative, Most Growth and Best Overall.

Bennett explained the activity differs from other fundraising events for police officers.

“We’re not waiting until something happens to an officer to provide assistance,” she said. “We’re here to make something happen now.”

She noted as an example that the Jerseyville Police Department was able to use the money to purchase much-needed gear to address active shooter situations. Other departments have used the funds for communications equipment and funding for strengthening relations with the community. She explained the only requirement for the departments to receive the funds is that they be used for either officer safety or community outreach programs.

Bennett said sponsors are crucial to Mustache March 4PD’s success, and having company employees grow or make mustaches in support of the event can be a great team-building exercise. Sponsorships are available at $150, $300, $1,500 and $3,000 levels. Sponsors can receive groups of tickets to the event, goodie bags, t-shirts and tickets for drinks. All sponsors have their logo displayed on the Mustache March website.

The program will include the presentation of the colors by the Alton Police Department honor guard. The national anthem will be performed by Jett Blackorby, son of Jerseyville police chief Brad Blackorby.

Speakers will include Detective Kris Fosdick and Sgt. Don Jacquin. Fosdisk was field training officer at the St. Louis County Police 3rd Precinct and she trained officer Blake Snyder. Jacquin was class supervisor at the police academy Snyder attended. Snyder was a local resident and a member of the St. Louis County police department who gave his life in the line of duty in October 2016.

A concert by the popular local band The Glendale Riders will be the featured musical event. A spacious dance floor for enjoying the music will be available.

Bennett said in addition to being a great event for the community, the affair is also a chance for police officers to socialize with one another.

“A lot of these guys from various departments know each other but never get a chance to see each other outside of work,” she said. “This is a chance for them to get together on an informal basis.”

Tickets are $25 each and are available on the event’s website. Tickets are also available at the Bluff City Grill. Appetizers, snacks and chances for door prizes are included with a ticket purchase. Drinks and dinner will be available as additional purchases.

Signup for sponsorships and details about each sponsorship level are available on the website. The site also contains additional information about Mustache March 4PD as well as a link where event-logoed apparel can be purchased.

With the growth of the event over the past three years, Mustache March 4PD has become a significant source of support for local police departments.

“Many police departments do not have the money to purchase needed equipment or fund school outreach programs,” Bennett explained. “This is a way for businesses and individuals to show their support and have some fun at the same time.”

× Expand photos by Frank Prager Steve Schwegel and Tina Bennett co-chair the Mustache March 4PD organizing committee.