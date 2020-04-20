A brand new life: Alton native Emily Formea writes book about recovery from eating disorder

× Expand Alton native Emily Formea’s book, “Gaining A Life: The Untold Story of My Eating Disorder & Recovery,” chronicles her struggles with an eating disorder. The book was published March 28.

March 28 was a day Emily Formea will never forget.

The Alton native officially became an author. She got her first book, “Gaining A Life: The Untold Story of My Eating Disorder & Recovery,” independently published on Amazon and Amazon Kindle.

“I think I was so proud, yet so scared almost, because it was the most vulnerable project I have ever produced,” Formea said. “I already have a blog and I have already kind of a social media around eating disorder and eating disorder recovery. My book was so much of me that publishing was the most exciting thing ever, but it was sort of scary because I knew I desperately needed to do it to help people.”

Formea’s book chronicles her 10-year journey of struggling with an eating disorder. It started when she was 12 years old while attending St. Ambrose School.

“It’s pretty crazy,” the 23-year-old Formea said. “I was actually struggling with it for about 7-8 years. Over the past 2-3 (years), I was sort in a weird middle ground of recovery. All of this is in my book as well. It was sort of like I was close to being recovered, but I didn’t want to let go of my identity that I have gotten around my eating disorder.”

Formea began writing her book in early February. It took her only a month to finish it.

“I really cranked it out,” Formea said.

A 2015 Alton High graduate, Formea now lives in Boston and works as a talent acquisition coordinator at Sarepta Therapeutics. She also writes a blog called “Sincerely, XO Emily,” which helps people strive for a life of wellness, happiness and self-love.

“About a year ago, I moved to Boston and that’s where I started my business,” Formea said. “I started my blog, started my Instagram and I slowly started to capture other women’s (attention) and realize that this was my passion and this was my true calling to really help younger girls who are struggling with eating disorders of any kind. That’s been a process of a year right now and I published (the book) about a year later, which is so crazy.”

Formea said her book has been attracting attention all over the country and around the world.

“I’m able to impact people in Boston as well as impact people globally,” she said. “On the first day that I launched my book, I think it sold over 100 copies. I’m a Sigma Kappa, which is my sorority. I also got to speak in a couple of Sigma Kappa chapters in Boston at Boston University and MIT. That was really cool seeing girls face to face about self-love, self-worth, insecurity and confidence and all of that kind of that stuff.”

The author said the book will also help people survive through tough times during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, I didn’t plan for the virus outbreak,” she said. “I had planned to release it around the end of March or April. The timing was super weird, but it was such a blessing because everyone is stuck inside, so you have more free time anyway to do things such as reading.”

Formea said she plans on writing another book, called “Dear Normal Eater.”

“I want it to be a book about the misconception of my eating disorder for people who know someone in their life or who have a daughter, son or a friend struggling with eating disorders ... because I really think it would be so beneficial to break down a lot of the stigmas or misunderstandings that allow eating disorders in general for people who don’t have them,” Formea said.

Author notes

Earned third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors in girls tennis in her senior year at Alton High School

Graduated from Bradley University in May 2018

Lived in Washington, D.C., for about a year before moving to Boston in 2019

