A brotherhood like no other

Jacob “Jake” Ringering grew up around the fire station.

He knew from an early age what he wanted to do with his life. Aspiring to follow in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps, he got that chance and for 18 years he served the community.

On March 5, the Godfrey Fire Protection District captain died doing what he loved most — fighting a fire.

In 2001, Ringering began his career as a paid-on-call firefighter with the East Alton Fire Department — the same department where his father, Larry Ringering, served as chief and his maternal grandfather, Ed Ballard, retired as a captain.

“All he ever wanted to do was be a firefighter,” East Alton firefighter Drew Mortland said. “It’s one of those family things; we both wanted to be like our dads.”

Mortland and Ringering grew up together. They were seven years apart, but shared a bond like brothers. Their fathers worked together and when the elder Ringering retired as chief, Mortland’s father, Randy Mortland, took over the job.

“I always looked up to Jake,” he said. “He was my mentor. Jake was always encouraging us younger guys and it helped because we could relate to him.”

He said when he was in the East Alton Fire Explorer program, Ringering had just became a paid-on-call.

Not long after Ringering graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College with an associate in fire science, he became a full-time firefighter with East Alton.

Mortland said he was thrilled he got the opportunity to work with him, first as paid-on-call, then full time.

“I was happy for him when he left for Godfrey,” he said. “I learned a lot from him even after he was gone.”

In 2010, Ringering began working for the Godfrey Fire Protection District and retired Fire Chief John Sowders said he couldn’t have been more proud.

“I told his father (Larry) when we had Jake’s swearing-in ceremony I was so proud to steal him away from East Alton,” he joked.

On a more serious note, Sowders said there wasn’t a better firefighter than Ringering.

“He was everything you think of when you think of a firefighter,” he said. “He personified that image.”

Sowders said Ringering was the first firefighter Godfrey sent to the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign.

“I asked him if he wanted to go since he had been a firefighter for years,” he said.

He said Ringering didn’t hesitate. Despite his fire service experience, Ringering came back and told the former chief he learned a lot from attending.

“He told me the truth and I knew then, ‘Here’s a guy I can trust,’” he said.

Ringering earned many certifications from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal and served as Godfrey’s technical rescue officer, respiratory protection officer and lead instructor for the department. He also taught fire science at L&C and was a trainer and instructor with Max Fire Training.

Sowders said he’s still in shock over Ringering’s passing. He said it’s not easy for a department to lose one of its own.

“I’ve been through this before,” he said. “It’s not something you just get over. This is a brotherhood like no other.”

Sowders was a firefighter with Alton Fire Department in 1992 when it lost two of its own, Capt. Gary Porter and firefighter Tim Lewis, during a fire in a vacant house.

Sowders said he visited the station following Ringering’s death and he’s proud of the community and of surrounding fire departments in Illinois and Missouri, who assisted Godfrey during a time of grief.

“Not only was Jake a great firefighter, he was a great father and husband,” he said. “He was just as passionate about being a family man as he was being a firefighter.”

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the community is mourning a tremendous loss and is showing overwhelming support for Ringering’s wife, Allison, and their three children — Nora Marie, Elaina Lynn and Logan Jacob.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this community and all it’s doing for Jake’s family and the Godfrey firefighters,” he said.

McCormick said he had the privilege of getting to know Ringering only recently and found him to be an honorable and respectable young man.

“Everyone who knew him only has great things to say about him,” he said. “His boots are going to be hard to fill.”

East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood agreed. Not only did Silkwood work with him when Ringering was in East Alton, but watched him grow up.

Silkwood worked for the village’s Park and Recreation Department when he first met the ambitious young man.

“It was 1990 and he was just a kid,” he said. “He was extremely athletic and always had big smile on his face whenever you would see him.”

Silkwood said Ringering took part in many of the recreation programs and he especially liked baseball. He said he never coached him, but he did assist the left-hander when he needed it.

“Jake was good at everything he did,” he said. “He’s the kind of guy you wanted on your team. He will be missed.”

During a press conference the day after the death of Ringering, Godfrey Fire Chief Erik Kambarian spoke of his captain’s impact on the department.

“Jake was gold; he embodied this department,” Kambarian said. “Training, accountability, and leadership — I couldn’t pick one. He could train anyone to do anything and he was a natural leader. People wanted to work with him. They wanted to pull duty with him because they could learn from him ... because he set the example.

“If we had a time machine and could go back, we would. But we have to live with this now and make our department stronger ... and never forget that Jake is always going to be with us.”

Taylor Crone and Fred Pollard provided additional information for this story.

